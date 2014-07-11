‘Talk Dirty to Me’ is for Indians in America ‘Talk Hindi to Me’ – meet the GeekSlayer

A growing phenom on YouTube.

By Deepak Chitnis

WASHINGTON, DC: An Indian American who goes by the online name of GeekSlayer has launched a YouTube parody channel that is taking the social media site by storm.

GeekSlayer – whose real name is not revealed on YouTube or on his Twitter profile, @GeekSlayer73 – is a young Indian American, apparently in high school, who posts funny videos and song parodies that satirize the Indian American experience. These parodies range from the obvious – Jason DeRulo’s “Talk Dirty to Me” becomes “Talk Hindi to Me” – but others are surprisingly hilarious, such as “I’m So Fancy” becoming “I’m So Stingy.”

The YouTube channel also has videos such as “How to Make a Bollywood Film” and an iPhone “5X” commercial that’s supposed to be by and for Indians. The videos exhibit a fairly high degree of polish, having been shot on a Canon EOS 6D DSLR with a Sigma lens and matte box shoulder rig, along with a mounted shotgun microphone (for the videographers out there, his list of equipment is impressive, to say the least, and can be found on his channel).

Despite the obviousness of some of the humor, however, the videos have amassed a huge following. The “Talk Dirty to Me” parody has nearly 154,000 unique views, which the “I’m So Fancy” parody has over 145,000. GeekSlayer’s parody of Psy’s “Gentleman” has logged just under 437,000 hits, the parody of “Party Rock Anthem” has over 885,000 views, and his “Sexy and I Know it” parody has 1.43 million views.

Requests to GeekSlayer to speak with The American Bazaar were not answered, but in case he never does get back to us, you can take a look at this young man’s unique voice for yourself. Below is his parody of “I’m So Fancy” (his most recent), which gives you an idea of the subversive desi humor that permeates his videos: