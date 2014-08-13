Trump Tower Mumbai unveiled by Donald Trump, Abhishek Lodha

Trump’s dream of opening a luxury project in Mumbai becomes a reality.

By The American Bazaar Staff

NEW YORK: American businessman and public figure Donald Trump, creator of iconic developments across the greatest cities in the world, unveiled the Trump Tower Mumbai – the first and only Trump project in the city, in collaboration with the Lodha Group, India’s No. 1 luxury real estate developer, earlier this week in Mumbai.

“It has been my desire for many years to be involved in a great project in Mumbai, and it is my honor to bring the Trump lifestyles to the citizens of this global metropolis with the launch of Trump Tower Mumbai. We are thrilled to be working with the Lodha Group, a truly fantastic team of professionals,” said Donald J. Trump, Chairman and President – The Trump Organization, according to a press release issued here.

Seconding his views, Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President – the Trump Organization, remarked that “every aspect of Trump Tower Mumbai bears the distinct touch of the Trump brand – cutting-edge design, incredible attention to detail and an obsession with perfection; creating a unique, luxurious property we are incredibly proud of.”

Recognized worldwide, the Trump brand is synonymous with the highest levels of luxury, the finest locations and the most prestigious real estate. Trump Towers are among the most successful residences, creating exclusive value that commands significant premium over all others. Trump is very selective in choosing its projects, and Mumbai is one among unique international cities like Vancouver, Istanbul, Panama and Manila.

Speaking at the launch, Abhishek Lodha – MD, Lodha Group, said: “Mumbai is today a global megapolis and center for capital, talent and industry. It is only fitting that we bring one of the biggest names in luxury living to our home market with Trump Tower Mumbai. Our collaboration on Trump Tower Mumbai not only raises the bar, in every sense, for luxury and services, but sets a new benchmark for uber-luxe living in India – creating a tower that redefines the Mumbai skyline.”

Trump Tower Mumbai offers residents a host of exclusive lifestyle privileges, including a 24-hour Resident Manager and white-glove services, access to global Trump luxury properties and, for the first time in India, a fractional membership to private jet services exclusively for Trump residents.

Set in “The Park” in Worli, the 75+ story Trump Tower, with its crystal glass inspired architecture, will feature uber-luxe three and four-bedroom residences with dazzling interiors, designed by HBA Singapore – the world leading hospitality design firm. It also includes German Poggenpohl kitchens, five-fixture master bathrooms, indoor Jacuzzis, built-in TV’s, elite seven-level security and the very best in every aspect of interior design.

Established in 1980, privately held Lodha Group is India’s No. 1 real estate developer and amongst the world’s select multinational real estate developers with presence in India and the United Kingdom. The company had net sales exceeding INR 8,700 crores in FY 12-13. The Group is currently developing over 35 million square feet of prime real estate, with over 20 projects in London, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

The Lodha Group has several landmark developments to its credit including World One – the world’s tallest residential tower and Palava City – one of the largest private developments in the world.

The group has brought some of the top global names including Armani/Casa, Trump, Philippe Starck, Jade Jagger, Greg Norman and Pei Cobb Freed to India. The Group has recorded the biggest land deal in India till date, buying a plot for Rs. 4,053 crores from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in 2010, where it is developing New Cuffe Parade, a world-class mixed use development set to become the new city center of Mumbai.

In the last 12 months, the group has acquired two other notable land parcels in Mumbai – the 17-acre Mumbai Textile Mills parcel for Rs. 2,727 crores from DLF and the famous Washington House property on Altamount Road from the American government for Rs. 342 crores.

In November 2013, the Group has extended its international footprint with the acquisition of the landmark MacDonald House at 1 Grosvenor Square in Prime Central London from the Canadian Government for a consideration of over GBP 300 million (Rs. 3,100 crores). Early this year, the Group acquired another premium site in Prime Central London, ‘New Court’ at 48 Carey Street, taking the combined investment to over GBP 400 million. In April 2014, Lodha further acquired an 88-acre land parcel in the Thane region for Rs. 1,154 cr. from Clariant India.

With offices in London, Dubai and Shanghai and planned openings in the USA and Singapore, the Group is on the road to substantial international presence.