‘I am a virgin’ says Deepika Padukone, and Censor Board doesn’t like it

A frown also on Dimple Kapadia’s torn skirt.

By Akanksha Warrier

MUMBAI: Finding Fanny, to be released in English and Hindi, is now facing censorship trouble in getting a U/A certification.

In fact, an official of the Censor Board, who is reportedly the Personal Assistant to Chairperson Leela Samson, has asked the film director Homi Adajania to cut down the word ‘virgin’ from Deepika Padukone’s dialogue.

In a particular scene in the film which has Deepika and Arjun Kapoor playing the lead roles amongst others, Deepika declares, ‘I am a virgin’ to Arjun Kapoor. The Board wants the line to be chopped.

However, Adajania is not happy with the decision and even claimed that when films likeDil Se had Preity Zinta asking Shah Rukh Khan whether he is a virgin and the recent 2 States having Alia Bhatt asking Arjun Kapoor if this was his ‘first time’, then why is the Censor Board stringent with Finding Fanny.

Moreover, the Board official also revealed that he has asked Adajania to tone down the scene where Dimple Kapadia’s skirt gets torn.

The quirky drama which is set to release in the coming month is also in the news for its music. With music composers Mathias Duplessy, Sachin-Jigar and Sachin Gupta on board, the music has received a positive response from its audience.

Fanny re, the song featured in the trailer, composed by Mathias Duplessy, has been sung by Rajasthani singer Mukhtiyar Ali. It’s a fun song which is soothing to the ears but at the same time it has a very old world charm and feel to it making it more hummable. It’s not a typical Goan song yet manages to capture the spirit of Goa.

Shake your Bootiya is not a typical Bollywood dance number but its peppy music andhatke lyrics will surely compel you to shake your bootiya. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and Sachin Gupta, Shake your Bootiya is sung by Divya Kumar and has done a mighty job crooning this energetic number. Even the video is hilarious with all the actors shaking their booties.

Finding Fanny, produced by Maddock Films in association with Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on September 12.