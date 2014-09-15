Arjun Rampal will be notorious gangster Arun Gawli in ‘Daddy’

Rampal wants to meet the imprisoned gangster for inputs.

By Jasmine Raskoti

NEW DELHI: The film-going audience in India has made successes of films which have showcased the lives of notorious dons of the underworld, with recent releases like ‘Shootout at Wadala’ and ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’, doing well at the box office.

While Shootout at Wadala showcased the life of gangster Manya Surve, ‘Once Upon A Time In Mumbai’ painted the rivalry of Mumbai underworld dons Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim on celluloid. Now the time has come to portray yet another story of an underworld don-turned- politician: Arun Gowli.

With the success of D-Day, Arjun Rampal has managed to show the industry his dedication and versatility. Though the role played in D-Day was of a R.A.W agent, in the film ‘Daddy’ he will be playing the role of a don, based on the life of Gawli.

Gawli, who was called ‘Daddy’ by his gang members, turned his life around, from being a local thug, to running a big underworld mafia gang, and then turning to politics, to become an MLA.

Gawli, who full name is Arun Gulab Ahir, was convicted for murder and imprisoned for life. He married Asha Gawli and has two children. He is also the founder of the political party Akhil Bharatiya Sena based in Maharastra.

Rampal has reportedly said that he wants to lose weight for doing the role, and also to meet Gawli to get his inputs for the film, to give a realistic portrayal.

Directed by Gaurav Bavdankar and produced by Mandar Dalvi, the film is expected to hit the screens next year.