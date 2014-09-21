Mary Kom’s success has Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor in a catfight all over again

Sparks fly as Mary Kom crosses Rs. 50 crore mark.

By Akanksha Warrier

MUMBAI: Once good friends, actors Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor turned rivals as professional commitments pitted them against each other. Both of them shared screen space together in the 2004 film Aitraaz with Akshay Kumar playing the male lead. But the two reportedly fell prey to misunderstandings while filming the movie.

Priyanka told a leading daily, “Why should you credit heroines, who are riding on the back of a hero saying that they are `100-crore heroines? You can’t give me credit for Don or Krrish 3.”

This remark created a stir in Bollywood and Bebo told an entertainment portal, “I don’t agree, every film that you work on is yours. There’s no leading man without a leading lady. That’s why we are called leading ladies. I don’t want to comment on anyone’s opinion, we all have freedom of speech and everyone’s views are different. But I don’t believe in that, I am very proud to be part of 100 crore films, and we have all contributed to their success, we’ve worked hard on these films. Why should you not say they are your films?”

And why shouldn’t it be so? Every member on set obviously works extremely hard to make a successful film. The remark made by Priyanka simply confirms the belief that a movie rides entirely on its male lead. Are we to believe that a romance could work well only if the leading male deals out a good performance on screen.

The actor-singer even after Bebo’s remark said she stands by her earlier statement and she told a leading daily, “I don’t know why people have to be delusional and illogical. Why are people scared to be honest. I still stand by my statement.”

The comments came up after the news that Mary Kom has crossed the Rs.50 crore mark, hence turning out to be the only sports-theme film after Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Shahrukh Khan’s Chak De! India to achieve this feat. Moreover, this is the only film belonging to this genre with a female central protagonist to have managed such a run at the box office.