List of Indian American organizations given tickets to attend Narendra Modi’s reception at Madison Square Garden in New York

Diaspora from 48 American states, 5 Canadian provinces to attend.
By Sujeet Rajan
NEW YORK: The public reception for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Madison Square Garden on September 28th, organized by the Indian American Community Foundation (IACF), will have 18,500 people attend, apart from the staff and volunteers. The event has been oversubscribed by more than 10,000 people.
“Last minute requests to attend the event are coming in at the rate of hundreds per day,” said IACF President, Dr. Bharat Barai.
According to IACF, almost all of the states of India will be represented at the event.
“The diaspora will be traveling from forty eight American states and five Canadian provinces to participate in the event,” said IACF spokesperson Anand Shah.
Below is the full list of Indian American organizations who requested and were issued tickets by the IACF, and obtained by The American Bazaar. A big surprise is the omission in the list of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), an organization dominated by Indian Americans of Gujarati origin:
- Overseas Volunteer for Better India
- Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA
- OFBJP USA
- Gujarati Samaj of New York
- Indo American Seniors Organization of New Jersey
- Param Shakti Peeth of America
- Jain Center of New Jersey
- US India Political Action Committee
- NAMO BJP
- Telugu Association of North America
- Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America-National
- BAPS SWAMINARAYAN SANSTHA
- The Hindu Student Council of NYU
- Global Indians for Bharat Vikas
- Indian American Intellectuals Forum Inc.
- India Association of Long Island Inc.
- Indian Students Association at Columbia University
- Vaishnav Temple of New York
- North America Telugu Society
- Hindu Center Inc.
- Hindi USA
- Jain Temple of New York
- North American Telugu Association
- Network of Indian Professional
- American Telugu Association
- Society of Indo American Engineers and Architects
- Indian Cultural Center of South Jersey
- BMM North America
- Graduate Indian Students Association
- India Association of Rhode Island
- IIT Bombay Alumni Association Greater New York Chapter
- Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America
- NYU Shruti
- Long Island Gujarati Cultural Society
- Rajasthan Association of North America
- Asian American Senior Association of Sayreville
- Bhartiya Senior Citizens of Chicago
- Rana Samaj USA
- Ekal Vidyalaya Foundation of USA
- Sanskriti of NJ SevaPgh.org
- Vallabhdham Temple
- VYOUSA, Inc.
- Dawoodi Bohra Community
- India Cultural Association of Central Jersey Capitol Area Telugu Society
- Gujarati Literary Academy of North America
- Maharashtra Foundation
- Vedic Heritage Inc.
- VHP of America CT chapter
- Patidar Cultural Association of USA
- Gujarati Samaj of Lehigh Valley
- KCO-Brindavana
- Indo American Pharmaceutical Society
- Gujarati Samaj of Metropolitan Washington DC
- New York Tamil Sangam
- American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin
- TLCA AIANA
- Indo American Senior Citizens Association of Bucks County
- Kannada Koota, New York Inc.
- The American India Public Affairs Committee
- Indian Cultural Group
- Jai Bharat Dhol Tasha Pathak USA
- Saurashtra Patel Cultural Samaj
- Anjumane Badri NewYork (Dawoodi Bohra)
- Telugu Fine Arts Society
- America Tamil Sangam
- Brahmin Society of New York
- Lad Vanik Samaj of North America
- The Hindu Temple Society of North America Gujarati Samaj of Delaware Valley
- Divya Jyoti Foundation Inc.
- India First Alliance
- Indian Business Association of NJ
- Society for Promotion of Indian Culture and Experience (United Nations Staff Recreation Council)
- OFBJP Sewa International
- IASCAOHC
- Kashmiri Overseas Association
- New England Marathi Mandal
- SAIDATTAPETHAM
- Zoroastrian Association of Greater New York
- Sardar Patel Gujarati Samaj
- Tricity India Association
- Albany, NY VIBHA-Help Them Grow
- Aapi Brahmin Samaj of USA
- Indian American Forum Inc.(IAF)
- Shree Umiya Parivar of USA
- Asian Indian Heritage Association
- Humvatan
- Sindhi Association of New Jersey
- South Gujarat Patel Pragati Mandal
- Asian Indian Americans of Central Pennsylvania
- Hindu American Foundation
- Indo-American Arts Council
- Isha Foundation
- Bhavsar Samaj of North America
- Sewa International USA
- Dada Bhagawan Schchidanand Songh
- Lead India
- 2020 Foundation,Inc.
- Marathi Vishwa NJ
- Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey
- India Society at Stony Brook
- Indian Diamond and Colorstone Association
- National Federation of Indian American Associations
- OFBJP Canada Toronto
- The Indo American Senior Citizen Association of Pa.
- Jain Samaj of New York
- Pennsylvania Telangana Association
- NCAIA
- Orissa Society of Americas NY/ NJ Chapter
- Sanskar
- Global Organization of People of Indian Origin
- Indian American Forum for Political Education
- International Swaminarayan Satsang Organization
- Lions Clubs International
- Rutgers Indian American Students
- Gayatri Chetna Center of New Jersey
- Jackson Heights Indian Merchants Association
- Federation of Jain Associations in North America
- Konkani Sabha KPCA
- Shri Navagraha Devasthanam of NA, Inc
- Friends of India Society Inc.
- Hindu Temple of Tristates
- Saurastra Samaj of Toronto
- South Asian Association of Lancaster
- The Association of Indians in America-NEC
- Federation of Indo Americans of N. California
- Indo American Senior Citizens of Atlantic County
- People for Loksatta
- Uplift Humanity India
- Albany Telugu Association
- Federation of Asian Indian Association
- Shri Sanatan Mandir
- Sri Aurobindo Yoga Foundation of North America
- Central Jersey Indian Lions Club of Iselin
- Ekal CT
- India Cultural Society
- Indian SA
- Indo American Cultural Society of North America, Inc.
- National Federation of Indian American Associations
- New Jersey Tamil Sangam
- India American Cultural Association
- Indo-American Festivals, Inc.
- Kalabharathi PMVS-VRAJ
- Sikh Association of Baltimore
- AAANA
- Arsha Vidya Gurukulam
- Ayyappa Seva Sangam New York
- Indian Jewish Congregation of USA
- Samskrita Bharati, USA
- Shibaranjani, Inc.
- Vegetarian Vision Inc.
- Arya Samaj of NJ
- CLPSS
- Cultural Organization of Bengal
- Indian Association of Greater Somerset County
- N.AJ.C. Chamber of Commerce
- NIAPPI
- Art of Living
- Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, USA
- DwarkamaiI nc
- India Association of Virginia
- Jeevan-Jyoti Inc.
- Prashanthi Charitable Services
- Bridgewater Seniors Council Canada India Foundation
- Gujarati Association of Western Mass.
- Indo- Canada org
- Jalaram Sevasamaj
- Sai Temple PA
- Shradhaa Foundation
- Shree Rang Avdhoot Parivar (Nareswar)
- USA Association of Indian in Construction Industry
- Edison Cricket Club
- NAMAM
- Om KriyaYog
- Rajasthan Association of Jains in America
- Saptak Music
- Saraswati Cultural Association of Jersey City
- Shree Siddhi Dham Mandir. Inc.