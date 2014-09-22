List of Indian American organizations given tickets to attend Narendra Modi’s reception at Madison Square Garden in New York

Diaspora from 48 American states, 5 Canadian provinces to attend.

By Sujeet Rajan

NEW YORK: The public reception for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Madison Square Garden on September 28th, organized by the Indian American Community Foundation (IACF), will have 18,500 people attend, apart from the staff and volunteers. The event has been oversubscribed by more than 10,000 people.

“Last minute requests to attend the event are coming in at the rate of hundreds per day,” said IACF President, Dr. Bharat Barai.

According to IACF, almost all of the states of India will be represented at the event.

“The diaspora will be traveling from forty eight American states and five Canadian provinces to participate in the event,” said IACF spokesperson Anand Shah.

Below is the full list of Indian American organizations who requested and were issued tickets by the IACF, and obtained by The American Bazaar. A big surprise is the omission in the list of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), an organization dominated by Indian Americans of Gujarati origin: