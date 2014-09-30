I love the adrenaline rush. I’m an extreme guy: Hrithik Roshan

Interview with Roshan, whose film Bang Bang releases in the US on October 2.

By The American Bazaar Staff

MUMBAI: Superstar Hrithik Roshan’s much anticipated film Bang Bang, opening Thursday, October 2, will release in more theaters in North America than any Bollywood film ever has before.

The globe-trotting action film reteams Roshan with Katrina Kaif and has set the music charts ablaze with its string of smash hit songs.

Excerpts from an interview with Roshan:

Why did you decide to do Bang Bang?

I always look to do something that is challenging and Bang Bang excited me right from the word go. It is a very special film for me, in fact, it is one of best films to date. Bang Bang has everything – action, romance, music, fun, adventure. It is a total entertainer and I enjoyed everything about this movie. It has been an honor to work with Siddharth Anand who has made this incredible movie and Katrina Kaif who I think is one of the most professional actors that I have worked with. Her dedication is unparalleled and that is why she is where she is today.

You have done some death-defying stunts in the film. Why take the risk?

I love the adrenaline rush. I’m an extreme guy and I love doing the action myself. It gives me a high. I have never shot such action sequences in my life – it is definitely a first in Bollywood and I thoroughly enjoyed doing them. We had an incredible crew who took care of me when I was jumping of rooftops or driving a bike or the F1 car and water skiing while attached to a sea-plane or doing the incredible stunt with the fly board that people are really loving. I mean I had a great time doing these extreme action stunts. The risk involved is the high but when you have a team that looks after you and makes sure that you are safe, there is nothing to worry. I trusted them with my eyes closed.

You said Bang Bang has everything but how would you describe the movie?

Bang Bang has everything for everyone. It is a masala movie, a complete family entertainer. I know people are calling it an action film but to me it’s a romantic film at its core. Yes, there is action and incredible never-seen-before action but it revolves around a simple, beautiful love story between my character and Katrina’s. That’s the differentiator of the film. I loved the film when I read it and it was the love story in the middle of the thrill and action that attracted me a lot.

Everyone is going ga-ga about your MJ moves in the Bang Bang title track.

Yes, the reaction to the song has been incredible and I thank everyone for the love that they have showered on me and Bang Bang. When Sid first told me about the concept, I wasn’t sure as no one can do what MJ did. But then I thought MJ was an inspiration to me and now that I’m getting a chance to give a tribute to him why should I not. I have given the God of dancing my humble tribute in my own style. I’m very happy that people are liking that. I have not tried to copy because you can’t copy MJ so I danced his moves in my own way and I had a blast. I love the title track. It’s subtle and a really cool dance number. And I danced with all my heart and so did Katrina. She is an outstanding dancer and we had a great time dancing to this song.

Your chemistry with Katrina is being talked about a lot. Katrina and you team up after the successful Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. How was it working with her?

I’m really happy that our pairing has been accepted by the audiences and that they are liking what we have done in Bang Bang. It was great working with her as usual. She is a fantastic co-worker. She is extremely professional, very hard-working and has great work ethics. If you see her career graph, these are the values that have made her one of the most successful actors today. Katrina is fun to work with and I hope people love the work that we have done in Bang Bang.