Sex for blackmail racket run by Nayana Krishna may expose some big names in the political, business world

Kannada actress is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

By The American Bazaar Staff

MUMBAI: The sex racket for blackmail and extortion run by the incarcerated Kannada actress Nayana Krishna, is threatening to expose some big names in the business and political circles.

The Central Crime Branch police is investigating the case after Krishna was arrested by the Bangalore police on October 8th.

According to reports, the modus operandi of the gang, which included Krishna, was to induce prominent and wealthy individuals to have sex with actresses who were part of the gang too. These sex trysts were secretly taped. Later, these individuals would then be threatened with exposure if they didn’t cave in to blackmail and extortion.

Abhishek Goyal, DCP, Bangalore City Crime Branch, informed the media that there were at least six other individuals in the gang – two media people (Hemant Kumar and Sunil Kumar), one police constable (Mallesh), one gym owner (Raghu) and two TV actress (Rihana and Meghna).

The racket was exposed when a Bangalore-based 68-year-old doctor had lodged a complaint against Krishna and others alleging that they had recorded a video of him in a compromising position with Rihana, and were blackmailing him to hand over one crore rupees, to keep the matter under wraps and not leak it to TV news channels. He paid up Rs. 1 lakh, but then complained to the police, who swung into action and arrested Mallesh, Sunil and Hemant.

Reports say that Krishna had been on the run from police, who were investigating her involvement in the sex racket based on several complaints. Last month, she had received bail in two cases. On Thursday, a court remanded her to judicial custody for 10 days.

Krishna has acted in eight serials, apart from doing some films like “Aakada”, “Rambha”, “Sathyananda”, among others.

She was also in the news for attacking film director Rishi during a press meet of her movie “Kotlallappo Kai”.