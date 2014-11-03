Shanti Dynamite looks stunning in photo shoot for ‘I Love Dubai’

Can the Indo-British porn star become the next Helen of Bollywood?

By The American Bazaar Staff

WASHINGTON, DC: Shanti Dynamite, 23, the British porn star of Indian descent, who has turned her eyes to Bollywood now for a change in career, looks sexy and stunningly attractive in the first video released of her photo shoot for the film ‘I Love Dubai’, her debut film directed by Ikram Akhtar.

The Uganda-born Shanti, whose real name is Sofia Vasileiadou, has carved a name for herself as an adult chat show host in the UK, but there is much anticipation in Bollywood as to how she will show up and act on screen in a Hindi film.

Indian film-goers have waited in vain for decades for the new-era Helen to emerge. Maybe Shanti Dynamite is the answer to their prayers.

In the photo shoot, Shanti is also seen posing in a shimmering top with lacy gown and a pink sari with golden blouse, which sets off her sensuous curves. With her shapely long legs, washboard abs and lovely eyes, she looks stunning in the photo shoot.

There is not much known about the film and Shanti’s role in it, except that most of the characters in the film descend upon Dubai, where most of the action takes place.

I Love Dubai is Akhtar’s debut venture in direction. He is well known in the industry though, for writing screenplay for several hit films, including Ready, Thank You and No Problem.

Shanti has taken umbrage in the past for being compared to Sunny Leone, the Canadian Indian porn star who since she burst onto the Bollywood scene, has made quite a name for herself.

Shanti has not minced her words in what she thinks of Leone’s acting prowess: inferior according to her. According to Shanti, she has come down from Britain to venture into Bollywood to show her histrionics, not ‘sell’ her body.

This is what Shanti had to say about Leone in Lucknow last month, when she there for a shoot for ‘I Love Dubai’: “She is pretty and I am pretty as well, so people do compare us, but I am not okay with it. I am tired of hearing things like ‘She is Chhota Sunny!’ I am my own person and I am not her. I have watched Jism 2 just a little bit, and I can’t say she is a phenomenal actress. There are different types of actors: a girl who is pretty enough gets a job in the film industry – not just Bollywood but any film industry, but they are doing only particular kind of roles.

“They can’t challenge themselves and be like Priyanka Chopra. She is a great example of a good actor, Vidya Balan as well. An actor who does the same thing again and again can’t be called an actor, What Sunny Leone is doing is repetition of what she can only do. I want people to appreciate my work and not just discover my body. If i wanted to sell my body, I would have stayed in the adult film industry, why would I come to Bollywood?

Here’s a look at Shanti’s photo shoot for ‘I Love Dubai:

