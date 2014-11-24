Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput are lovers in PK

Song is mediocre; Anushka looks great though.

By The American Bazaar Staff

WASHINGTON, DC: A new song video from Raj Kumar Hirani’s upcoming film PK, ‘Chaar Kadam’, makes it clear that the characters of the lovely Anushka Sharma and the dashing Sushant Singh Rajput are lovers in the film, unless it’s a case of Rajput having a beautiful dream sequence.

The long legged Sharma, with her fab short hairdo, looks stunning in the song. Her new look avatar in PK puts her in the league of ageless beauties like Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway.

One can only reminisce what a painting of Sharma would have been like if Maqbool Fida Husain was still alive, and he had finished her portrait as he wanted to. Perhaps Husain’s perception of her beauty transcended her looks of a small town, girl next door type when she first emerged in the Bollywood film industry, with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bani Di Jodi.

Rajput too looks handsome and relaxed in the song, which has stunning background visuals and choreography from most probably an European city, with hallmark cobbled stone roads, water canals running through the town, picturesque lakes and water bodies, with lush foliage.



There is also a scene in the song where Sharma and Rajput are partially dressed and on a balcony of an apartment overlooking a street early morning, as if they have just got up together.

The song itself, sung by Shaan and Shreya Ghoshal, with music direction by Shantanu Moitra, is mediocre, with its tune, lyrics and melody dull, not really something to hum about. It gives mental pictures of military strides, rather than of two languorous lovers.