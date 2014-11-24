Is Vikram Chatwal dating blonde beauty Katharina Damm?

Duo are seen together on the town.

By The American Bazaar Staff

NEW YORK: Is hotelier Vikram Chatwal, 43, who owns the Night, Time and Chatwal hotels in Manhattan, dating the Danish model-turned actress Katharina Damm?

Chatwal last year was reportedly engaged to the Spanish model Esther Cañadas, which soon turned ugly after they broke up, and Chatwal threatened to file a lawsuit against her to recover a $300,000 engagement ring he had given her.

In the past, Chatwal, who was once named as one of the most eligible bachelors in the world by Radar, has had his fair share of high profile link-ups, including with super model Gisele Bündchen. He was married to Indian model Priya Sachdev for five years, before they separated in 2011.

Chatwal also has been battling addiction problems for some years now, and has been in and out of rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse. Last year, he was also arrested at the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport in Florida and charged with drug trafficking; charges which were dropped later.

Romantic life is maybe picking up for the entrepreneur who is credited with bringing the New York City hotels back to life during the recession with his determined expansion efforts.

The New York Post reported that Chatwal has been seen on the town recently with the blonde beauty Damm, who recently appeared in small parts in Harvey Weinstein’s films “The Giver” and “St. Vincent”, and previously dated Jared Leto.

According to Page Six, Chatwal and Damm dined at Cherry at the Dream Downtown over the weekend before leaving together in a blue Rolls-Royce.

Chatwal’s an executive producer on the movie “London Fields,” starring Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, based on the Martin Amis novel.