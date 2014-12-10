Washington-based pianist and composer Raashi Kulkarni debuts with ‘Reflection’

Track features Shankar Tucker.

By The American Bazaar Staff

Washington, D.C.: The Washington, D.C.-based pianist and composer Raashi Kulkarni has released a single track titled “Reflection”, on Wednesday.

The track features clarinetist Shankar Tucker, violinist Raginder “Violinder” Momi, vocalist Vidya Iyer, vocalist Diptanu Das, cellist Akshaya Tucker, and percussionist Anirudh Changkakoti

“Reflection” is available to stream on SoundCloud and available to download on iTunes, Google Play, and other digital media platforms. Los Angeles-based filmmaker Pratik Shah will direct the forthcoming music video, according to a press release.

Blending styles of Indian classical, jazz, and western classical music, “Reflection” creates a unique fusion where east meets west.

Kulkarni’s education in western classical music and exposure to Indian classical music from early in her life have played a significant role in developing her unique style of composing.

“‘Reflection’ was written during a time when I was going through a bit of an internal struggle. It’s a story describing the ups and downs of chasing one’s dreams and having no regrets. I’m incredibly excited and thankful to have some of the best musicians I know featured on this track and I hope the music will resonate with the listener as it has resonated with me,” Kulkarni said in a statement.

