10 Kerala film stars who make the most money in Mollywood

Mohanlal tops the list.

By Dileep Thekkethil

BENGALURU: The Malayalam film industry has a distinct style of film-making that separates it from the rest of the regional film industries in India.

However, despite being vastly talented and popular, Mollywood actors, including superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty, don’t get paid too well, compared to their counterparts in Bollywood.

Here are the salaries of top Malayalam actors in descending order:

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly rose to fame in recent times, mainly after the release of the movies Bangalore Days and Premam (Love). The latter became one of the most discussed in Kerala due to the spreading of pirated copy that got leaked from the Censor department. Another film that brought him fame is Om Shanthi Oshana. He is getting paid Rs 45 to Rs 50 lakh per movie.

Jayasurya

Jayasurya started his career as a comedian. Even though his early movies were comedy-based movies like Apothecary, Monkey Pen and Punyalan Agarbathies transformed him to a more versatile actor. Jayasurya is getting paid Rs 50 lakh.

Jayaram

Jayaram is one of the senior actors in Malayalam industry, who is also a Padma award winner. He rose to fame during the early 90s through the films of Padmarajan but, later, his career graph went down and so did his remuneration. He is currently paid Rs. 50 to Rs 60 lakh per film.

Dulquer Salmaan

The Kadal Kanmani fame Dulquer Salmaan is the son of Superstar Mammootty. He is one of the youngest actors in Malayalam industry. He received critical appreciation for movies Ustad Hotel, Njan and Vikramadithyan. According to sources, the actor who is touted as the next generation superstar is charging producers Rs. 65 to Rs 70 lakh. There are reports that Mani Ratnam has bagged Dulquer once again for his upcoming movie.

Fahad Fazil

Fahad Fazil started his career with one of Malayalam film industry’s biggest flops, Kai Ethum Doorathu, directed by his father Fazil. The actor who made his debut in 2002 was out of the industry for seven years but made a remarkable comeback after doing MA Philosophy in Miami in 2009 through Kerala Café. Movies like Artist, Bangalore Day’s and Iyobinte Pustakam gave Fahad a youth icon status. It is estimated that the actor is getting Rs 70 to Rs 80 Lakh per movie.

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchako Boban, who made his acting debut in 1997, with the super hit movie Aniyathi Pravu, was a youth sensation. The actor made a strong comeback to the industry through movies like Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Ordinary and How Old Are You. It is speculated that Chakochan as his friends call him earns Rs. 90 to 1 crore from each movie.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj is the hunk of the Malayalam film industry. He has many acclaimed roles to his credit, but his most cherished roles are Classmates, Vastavam and Thalappavu. According to reports, the actor is getting Rs.1.3 crore to Rs. 1.6 crore as remuneration. His remuneration is expected to go higher as he is now delivering back to back hits. He also has a distribution and production house, August Cinemas.

Dileep

Dileep is one of the first successful mimicry artists to rise to superstar status. He made his debut in 1994 and since then has been part of many successful movies like Ee puzhayum kadannu, Punjabi House, Bodyguard etc.. Dileep is expected to have received 2.25 crore for the film Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal and on an average the actor receives Rs. 1.7 crore.

Mammootty

Mammootty, the megastar of the Malayalam movie industry, is the second highest paid actr. He is reportedly charging around Rs. 3 crore for each movie. Mammootty is one of the senior-most actors, but he has lately been choosy about his films.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal is the quintessential superstar of the Malayalam movie industry, and is the highest paid actor with a brand of his own. According to TopMovieRankings.com, Mohanlal has signed for an Indo-Japanese historical film Nair San for a sum of Rs. 4 crores. Recently, Mohanlal had acted along with Vijay in the blockbuster Tamil movie Jilla. Interestingly, the actor is said to have acted without hiking his remuneration but secured the distribution right of Jilla in India for a whopping Rs. 4 – 4.5 crore.