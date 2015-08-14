3 US officials get award for saving Indian American journalist

Sirmukh Manku had suffered a heart attack while covering an event at the White House.

By Raghavendra M

The US Homeland Security presented the “Life Saving Award” to three US officials for saving the life of Sirmukh Singh Manku, an Indian American video journalist who works for TV Asia, early this year. Manku is also a contributor to The American Bazaar.

Jeh Johnson, Homeland Security Secretary, handed these awards to the heroes at a ceremony last week.

Daniel Martz and Fernandez Blackshear, Secret Service Officers, and Jonathan Edwards, Coast Guard Health Services Technician, received the awards for saving the life of Manku, who suffered a massive heart attack while covering a science event in the White House in March this year.

When Manku collapsed and fell unconscious, Martz and Blackshear immediately attended him by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The also requested the White House Medical Unit (WHMU) and ambulance for support. Meanwhile, Edwards, a member of the WHMU team, established and maintained Manku’s airway.

Manku, who recovered at the hospital later, expressed his gratitude towards the White House officials who saved his life. “There was no way I would have survived had I suffered the heart attack somewhere else,” he said.

The White House took care of his medical bills.

(This post was update on August 15, 2015.)