California Congress hopeful Ro Khanna marries Ritu Ahuja

Ahuja worked for Bulgari in New York.

By Raif Karerat

All the most eligible Indian American men are quitting the singles scene, in a hurry.

Just after the news broke of the US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy marrying Dr. Alice Chen, Ro Khanna, the Democratic candidate for the US House of Representatives who is taking a third crack at taking the 17th Congressional District from California, got married over the weekend at Severance Hall, the home of the Cleveland Orchestra.

Ritu Ahuja and Rohit Khanna were married Saturday in a ceremony officiated by Pandit Ashok Bhargava.

According to The New York Times, up until April Mrs. Khanna was a product marketing specialist in New York for Bulgari, the Italian jewelry and accessories company. She graduated from Georgetown and received a master’s in strategic communications from Columbia.

The new bride is a daughter of Usha Ahuja and Monte Ahuja of Hunting Valley, Ohio. The bride’s father is the chairman of Mura Holdings, an investment firm, and is the chief executive of Transmaxx, an automotive transmission parts supplier, both in Solon, Ohio.

The groom is a son of Jyotsna Khanna and Vijay Khanna of Churchville, Pa., reported The Times. The groom’s mother retired as a substitute special-education teacher in the Council Rock School District in Newtown, Pa. His father retired as a chemical engineer in the Springfield, Pa., office of Rohm & Haas, a manufacturer of chemicals.

Ro Khanna worked at the Silicon Valley law firm of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he represented high technology companies in intellectual property cases. According to his campaign website, he is a visiting lecturer in the Department of Economics at Stanford University and an adjunct professor at Santa Clara Law School.

Governor Jerry Brown appointed him to the California Workforce Development Board for the State of California, where he operates as chair for the Advanced Manufacturing Committee. Khanna also served on the Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte as well.

Furthermore, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the United States Department of Commerce under President Barack Obama.

In June, Khanna announced he had raised over $1 million in the second quarter – a mammoth figure for a House challenger. Khanna ended June with more than $1.7 million on hand, according to politico.

Mike Honda, the seventh-term incumbent from the San Jose area being challenged Khanna, raised more than $345,000 in the second quarter and had $375,000 on hand at the same juncture.

“As someone who grew up in a strong middle-class family and who is still working to pay off my student loans, I am honored to have the support of so many hard-working individuals here in California,” Khanna released in a statement. “What’s clear from the early support I’ve received is that Bay Area voters are frustrated with Congress – and they agree we need to bring Silicon Valley thinking to Washington.”