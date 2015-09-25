Sankashti Chaturthi Mandal in Washington DC Metro celebrates Ganesh festival

Well-known Kathak dancer Shalu Shrivastava also performed during the event.

By Raghavendra M

Follow @ambazaarmag



Sankashti Chaturthi Mandal celebrated Ganesh Utsav 2015 at Oakton High school in Washington DC metro on September 20.

SCM had installed a 5 feet tall Ganesh idol and held various religious and cultural programs during the festival including Ganesh Maha Abhishek performed by kids and Maha Arti sung in various Indian languages.

On the occasion, a dance competition was held, where 13 dance schools participated and was judged by Charulata Gandhi, an octogenarian artist and singer, veteran dancers Meenal Manikandan and Meeta Bhatnagar and Sirisha Thatakula, a reputed fashion designer.



Well-known Kathak dancer Shalu Shrivastava also performed during the event.

An exhibition was also held during the festival, where designer dresses and jewelries were displayed and sold.

SCM recognized the world record sport achievement by Atul Patki, who is the only Indian to win Grand Slam Desert Marathon and North Pole Marathon.

The Ganesh Maha Ratha Yatra procession was held in the evening.

Set up in 2013, the Washington-based not-for-profit organization was formed to unite and spiritually connect children of different languages from Indian subcontinent residing in DC metro with Lord Ganesh.