Priyanka Chopra of ‘Quantico’ fame to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night

Chopra gets positive reviews for ABC show ‘Quantico’.

By Raif Karerat

Crossover actress Priyanka Chopra, who plays an FBI agent on the ABC television show “Quantico,” is slated to appear on the U.S. late night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” on Monday night, according to a tweet made by the Bollywood and now U.S. star.

“Have a 6 am morning so will leave u all now. Loved spending the day with u all! @extratv and @jimmykimmel Tom! #Quantico #QuanticoTakeover,” she tweeted to her 11.1 million followers.

The series centers on a group of young FBI recruits, all with specific reasons for joining, who make their way through training at the Quantico base in Virginia. As the drama intercuts between their pasts and their training, it also flashes forward to the near future, where one of the recruits will turn out to be a sleeper terrorist responsible for the most devastating terrorist attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

Surprisingly, Chopra has admitted she was skeptical of joining the cast of Quantico, which hit the ground running with incredibly solid ratings during its debut and left most critics agreeing the drama opened strongly.

“I was a little skeptical initially because it’s a long commitment. I had to balance television and Hindi films. The script was incredible and I just couldn’t say no to it,” Priyanka told the Press Trust of India in an interview over phone.

“I was shooting ‘Gunday’ when Kelly Lee, who is into casting, came to meet me. Then I had to go to LA and read the 25 pilots that they had picked for me and tell them the ones I liked. I am happy that I got my first pick, which was ‘Quantico’,” the actress stated.

The show premiered in the United States on Sunday, and is slated to air in India on October 3 via Star World and Star World Premiere HD.

Earlier this summer, Chopra revealed that she is already signed on to return for a second season of Quantico.

The actress credits Bollywood stars like Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan for paving way for other Indian actors to get work in Hollywood.

“It is a great shift for Indian actors today. Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan have paved the way for us to be there by doing amazing work. I am happy we are getting the opportunity to show our talent to the world,” she said.

https://youtu.be/iRnFFinkCFA