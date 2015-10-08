Hike messenger introduces direct chat, file sharing without Internet

Hike Direct allows mobile devices to connect directly within a 100 meter radius.

By Sreejith Vallikkunnu

Indian instant messaging platform Hike has launched ‘Hike Direct’, a feature that allows functions such as chat, sticker exchange, sharing photos and heavy files of any type, without the Internet or incurring data charges.

The company has said that Hike Direct allows mobile devices to connect with one another directly within a 100 meter radius completely by passing the telecom networks.

Once connected, users can chat and share files like they would using any other messaging app. These transfers can happen directly with a speed of up to 40Mbps. To use Hike Direct, you need to start a conversation with a friend and choose Hike Direct from the 3-dot menu on top right of the screen. Hike automatically pairs up with the other phone and lets you chat and share files.

Speaking on the launch, Kavin Mittal, founder & CEO Hike messenger said, “Hike Direct has been built on breakthrough technology that adds a whole new dimension to messaging enabling hikers to chat and share files with their friends without the internet.”

Hike also revealed that the app has crossed 70 million users last month and 20 billion messages are exchanged per month. It also stated that an average user on Hike spends over 140 minutes per week on the application.