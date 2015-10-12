Indian American appointed director of South East/Asian affairs

Dilip Chauhan will monitor minority and women owned business participation

By Sreekanth A Nair

Dilip Chauhan, an Indian American, was appointed as the Director of South East/Asian Community affairs of Nassau County, New York, last week.

As the director, Chauhan will monitor and enhance minority and women owned business participation in Nassau county contracts and purchases.

“Dilip is a diligent professional and a respected leader in the South East/Asian community”, said Nassau Comptroller George Maragos.

“In his new capacity, he will continue his outstanding community efforts, while assisting the comptroller’s office to ensure that Nassau County, is adequately addressing challenges of our minority business owners and residents” he added.

“I am honored to serve in this capacity” Chauhan said. “I look forward to advancing the mission and goals of the Comptroller’s office while helping members of the community to better navigate local government, and gain full access to business opportunities”, he added.

Chauhan is a business development consultant who specializes in creating marketing strategies for large and small US and international corporations seeking to establish a market in the northeastern South Asian communities.

He has served as the South Asian Community coordinator for several municipalities and as an advisor to the Association of Indian-American Physicians.

He was a volunteer for the United Nations Millennium World Peace Summit and has received many awards for his community services.

Chauhan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. His family has close connection with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.