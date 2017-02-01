Indian American realtor Subba Rao Kolla to run for Virigina state assembly

Kolla received endorsements from Republican Party of Virginia Chairman John Whitbeck and former Del. Ramadan.



Subba Rao Kolla, an Indian American Republican from the Washington, DC, area, on Monday announced that he will run against incumbent Democrat John Bell for the Virginia House of Delegates’ 87th District seat.

Kolla, who is a real estate businessman and a community activist, if elected, will become the first Indian origin member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Kolla immigrated to the US in the 1990s and became an American citizen in 2008.

In a statement, Kolla said, “Whether helping new citizens navigate the area and become citizens, or volunteering as I have for the past three years on the Loudoun County Board of Equalization, I understand the importance of having accessible, hands-on help from our elected officials.”

“My top priorities as a member of the State House will be education, transportation and working with small businesses and taxpayers to reduce government interference and regulation. As a conservative Republican, I believe that the government that governs least, governs best,” he added.

Kolla is a realtor in Loudoun County, having worked in real estate for over 10 years, and is well-known among the local Telugu community. He holds an M.Tech degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, and owns his own real estate firm, called Advin Realty.

He is also engaged with the Indian American community, both at the local and national level. His work with the community has been lauded by former Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, as well as by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

Kolla was one of the delegates during the Republican National Convention held in Cleveland last July.

The 87th House of Delegates District includes the Dulles International Airport, Bull Run Mountain, and the Washington suburbs of Sterling, South Riding, and Stone Ridge, as well as large portions of Cascades, Brambleton, Loudoun Valley Estates, and Dominion Valley.

Incumbent Bell had defeated Republican Chuong Nguyen by 320 votes in the election held in 2015.

Kolla has received endorsements from Republican Party of Virginia Chairman John Whitbeck and former Del. David Ramadan.