Teenage girl missing from Maryland; police ask for public assistance

Says girl in extreme danger, disappeared in suspicious circumstances

Maryland authorities are looking for a 15-year-old missing girl who disappeared from her house on Friday, Jan. 27.

Michelle Heaven Simmons is in serious danger, according to the local police. She was last seen in Tanglewood Road on Friday evening at around 6:30 pm, Baltimore County Crimes Against Children Unit reports.

Simmons is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pound. She has brown eyes and long dark brown hair with olive skin. She was wearing some leggings or red sweatpants with white Adidas tennis shoes, as per reports.

The Baltimore police has requested for public help to track Simmons.

Any information on the missing girl can be immediately reported to the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.