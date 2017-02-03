Indian American hotelier convicted of paying less than minimum wage

Chandubhai Patel runs two hotels in Michigan.

The 31-year-old Chandubhai Patel, who is also known as Mike Patel, of Battle Creek, Michigan pleads guilty before federal magistrate Judge Ellen Carmody in Grand Rapids and admitted that despite signing an agreement with the government, he violated the minimum wage rule and lied to the investigators about the wages paid to his staff.

The Department of Labor, in 2014, found that Patel is underpaying his hotel employees and made him to sign an agreement with the department to pay the complete amount.

But, after proving that he made the payments, Patel had made the staff give him back the amount, IANS reported.

US district judge Paul Maloney will pass the sentence soon and Patel faces up to five years imprisonment and payment of back wages due to employees.