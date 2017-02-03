‘This has deeply affected me’, Priyanka Chopra

Calls Executive Order unjustified

Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with ‘Baywatch’, on Thursday spoke out against President Donald Trump’s temporary immigration ban and made an emotional appeal for the suffering children.

“As a global citizen, this has deeply affected me,” the Quantico star wrote in her LinkedIn blog post.

The 34-year actress, who is one of the International Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF, feels that there is no option than a day-to-day battle for building a world where children’s rights are respected and protected.

“The images have been adding up over the weekend. A young boy at an airport desperately clinging to his mother with fear in his eyes after being detained for hours at Dulles International airport in Washington DC, unable to fathom the chaos of being stopped entry into what he knew as his home,” Priyanka wrote. “The US, has always acknowledged that it is a country built by immigrants. The anger, frustration and that has followed US State Department’s 90-day ban of people from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen from entering the US is justified.”

Priyanka said that she was “grounded” by the news and called on others to make a difference to help the suffering children.

“And make a difference we must. Please join me in making our voice stronger so that globally, our children are not discriminated against on the basis of their religion and do not have to bear the brunt of a political witch hunt,” she added.

This is not the first time Priyanka opens up about Donald Trump’s discussion on immigration ban. Earlier, at the TIME 100 Gala in April 2016, she criticized the idea by saying that fighting domestic terrorism is so different than it once was.

“I just think you can’t put a ban on anyone,” she said at the gala, the Time reported.