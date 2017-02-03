Visa denial to Indian Muslims not linked to Trump’s Executive Order, US Embassy

Kashmiri athlete and manager were refused visas on Tuesday.

The US Embassy in New Delhi informed the government of India that the denial of US visas to Indian Muslim sportsperson, Tanveer Hussain, and his manager, Abid Khan, were not linked to President Donald Trump’s Executive Order, IANS reported.

“We have seen reports about the denial of US visas to the two Kashmiri sports persons. The US Embassy in Delhi has categorically denied that it has any linkage to the Executive Order,” Vikas Swarup, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, IANS reported. “We have also been told that it was a standard adjudication based on the merits of the case.”

24-year-old Tanveer Hussain, who hails from Kashmir, was selected to represent India in the World Snowshoe Championship to be held at Saranac Lake, New York. The event is scheduled for February 24-25. Tanveer and his manager, however, were denied visas on Tuesday. The duo quoted officials citing ‘current policy’ as the reason.

“I was interviewed by US Embassy officials for over six minutes before they turned down my application,” Hussain told The Hindu. “The officials did not elaborate on the current policy.”

Trump issued an Executive Order last week to suspend refugee arrivals and also announced a 90-day visa suspension from individuals from Muslim-majority countries such as Iraq, Syria, Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.