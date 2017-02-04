Indian American ophthalmologist introduces treatment for perfect eye-vision

Drs. Shilpa Rose and Mark Whitten get FDA approval for their Presbyopia treatment procedure

Two US physicians have come out with a new procedure to treat Presbyopia, commonly known as ‘over 40 eyes’. Dr. Shilpa Rose, ophthalmologist, and Dr. Mark Whitten, LASIK eye surgeon, said that it is the first time that such a procedure would be followed to cure weak vision, a common middle-age health issue.

“Until now, we’ve had nothing like this”, said Rose, who administers initial tests to potential candidates for the procedure. “Vision changes in the 40-60 year-old age group are 100% common, and the Raindrop Inlay is the safest way to correct near vision on the market today… besides wearing glasses.”

Rose said that the 10-minute outpatient procedure involves placing a raindrop lens under the cornea of the eye; and that the procedure is completely safe.

Whitten said in a statement that the Raindrop Inlay procedure has been successfully tested and has approval from the Food and Drug Administration, US.

“Imagine having the best vision of your life. Baby Boomers can now get rid of their reading glasses thanks to the Raindrop Inlay procedure,” Dr. Whitten said.