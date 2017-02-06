Priyanka Chopra ridicules her own accent

Thespian appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

After being named as Times magazine’s one of the 100 most influential persons, Priyanka Chopra’s popularity has already soared internationally.

However, her recent appearance on the Stephen Colbert show has added more features.

Chopra’s show was a hit and the thespian was at her best. Looking gorgeous in a black dress and sporting a new hairstyle, she made audience laugh out loud and seen laughing at her own jokes.

The 34-year-old actress was quite a ‘bro’ on the show and also spoke about her confused ‘global accent’.

Chopra accepted that her accent is so confusing and she has been receiving a lot of hate for this accent.

“People think my accent is so confused; and so am I, I’m not sure what it is… it’s a global accent,” she said.

“It’s a very funny incident. Lots of my mom’s cousins live in America and I was 12 years old. I realized that kids don’t have to wear uniform and I was damn excited as teenager. I was like I will be wearing a new outfit everyday thought that became a problem after that coz I didn’t know what to wear every day. I told my mom I want to stay here and study and she agreed. I did go back to India, I studied in Queen’s New York accent, I actually have a New York accent which is very embarrassing,” Chopra said.

She also talked about how the success of ‘La La Land’ will help Bollywood musicals as people will realize that the musicals are not just random break-out-into-song-and-dance.

“I don’t think a lot of Indian actors like the term Bollywood. Because I think around the world, the word Bollywood has been reduced to like a Zumba class. It is. You stop someone, you ask, ‘Hey! Do you know what Bollywood is?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, I just take a Bollywood class’. And, that’s all people say to me. I am so glad that ‘La La Land’ has done so well in America. Because now I think people will understand that musicals are not just random break out into song and dance,” the ‘Baywatch’ actress said.

Colbert, then suggested the term ‘Mumbaiwood’ for Bollywood and Chopra asked him why it has to end with a ‘wood’.

In a jocular vein, Chopra said that she was in the United States on a visiting visa and that makes her speak carefully on national TV. Donald Trump must be terrified on her shifting homes in America, she joked.

“I am a bro though, I am bro. That’s the kind of relationship I have with most people,” Chopra concluded.

Watch the full interview here: