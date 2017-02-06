Trump’s proposed changes in visa rules might hurt H-1B applicants

Indian analysts project tough times for aspirants

Indian analysts have glim hope for the H-1B visa applicants in the light of President Trump’s proposed changes to the US visa rules.

IT sector in the United States is largely fuelled by Indian professionals. If Indian professionals and students alter their plans because of the changes in the H-1B visa then US might have a lot more to lose, NDTV reported.

“Given that there aren’t enough people with the qualification to fill these jobs, two things can happen – these jobs can remain unfilled or companies can ship these jobs overseas. Neither is a good thing for the US,” R Chandrashekhar, President, National Association of Software and Services Companies told AFP.

According to NASSCOM, almost four million people are employed in India’s IT outsourcing industry. And, the net worth of the industry is a whopping $108 billion.

“It’s a myth that these workers replace American workers,” Chandrashekhar said.

DD Mishra, an analyst at technology research company Gartner, told AFP that Indian IT firms may start focusing on Asia-Pacific and expand their businesses there instead of US.

“It is unfortunate that we are talking about protectionism and creating artificial trade barriers in the age of globalisation,” Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani told the news agency.

“(Any) restrictions is always a concern and we hope that the Trump administration will take into consideration all factors, before making any decision,” Gurnani added.

Some analysts opined that the ongoing visa changes might lead to a rift in diplomatic discussions, too, between India and the United States.