Indian stand-up comedian Vir Das to perform in New York City

Das will stage at Carolines on Broadway, March 10, 11 and 12.

After five sold out shows with his NYC debut in 2015, actor-comedian Vir Das will return at the famed comedy venue Carolines on Broadway, in New York City, Friday March 10 through Sunday, March 12.

The ‘Delhi Belly’ actor, who is known for his impeccable comic timing, will perform at New York’s top club in the evenings with two shows per day: Friday, Saturday – 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Sunday – 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Das’s US debut show Unbelivablish was a roaring success in 2015. He later toured Dubai and Singapore with the same show. In India, more than 17 cities cheered to Das’s live performance.

According to the show’s news media statement: “As the biggest English speaking comedian in India, Vir Das is taking his authentic point-of-view worldwide and is quickly becoming a global phenomenon with his unique and original perspective. Vir has cemented himself as one of India’s top stand-ups, actors, writers, musicians, and festival producers.

“He climbed the ranks of the Bollywood elite in various films such as BadMaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Revolver Rani.”

Das started his on-screen career in Indian cinema with the hit film Badmash Company. With 10 Bollywood films under this belt, Das started his own stand-up comedy late night show Ek Rahin Vir. And emerged as a successful stand-up comedian in India.

Through his various tours, including The History of India and Battele of Das Sexes, he has sold over half a million tickets as a stand-up. Thespian’s press release said that he has made record-setting premiere appearances across the US, and recently concluded a two-week run at London’s prestigious Soho Theatre.

Last, year, Das was featured at the Montreal Just For Laughs comedy festival and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Tickets for Vir’s show will cost $46.50 per person, plus a two-beverage minimum. It can be purchased online: http://www.carolines.com/comedian/vir-das/ . Reservations can be made by calling the Carolines Box Office at 212.757.4100.