Meteor streaks across Midwest sky early Monday morning

Sightings in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and other states

Several dashboard cameras from police cruisers in Wisconsin and Illinois, captured a meteor over Lake Michigan in the early hours of Monday morning, AP reported.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee and Chicago asked people to share photos and videos of the event on Facebook. They also tweeted a video recorded by a dashboard camera which shows the meteor that appears to be a bright flash of green and blue light.

“Most of these meteors will break apart as they interact with the atmosphere. There’s a lot of friction and heat which breaks apart the rock material that the meteor is composed of and usually nothing except a few small fragments ever reach the ground,” meteorologist Jeff Last at the National Weather Service in Green Bay told NBC26.

According to the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page, the meteor originated 62 miles above West Bend in southeastern Wisconsin, traveling at 38,000 miles per hour. It disrupted about 21 miles above Lake Michigan, approximately 9 miles east of the town of Newton.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) received more than 185 reports about the sighting. AMS’s website reported: “The green fireball was seen primarily from Illinois and Wisconsin but witnesses from Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Iowa, New York, Kentucky, Minessota and Ontario (Canada) also reported the event.”

Check out some of the videos here:

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Here's another amazing dash cam video of the meteor this morning, this one courtesy of the @MGPD1895! pic.twitter.com/qH0rVNVJhY — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017