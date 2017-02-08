Indian American arrested for smuggling antiques worth millions

Vijay Nanda used to sell them in US and Hong Kong.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, on Monday conducted raids and seized several antiques, worth millions in international market. The artefacts were found from a residence and a warehouse owned by an Indian American businessman, Vijay Nanda.

DRI officials believe that Nanda intended to smuggle the antiques out of India. Intelligence sleuths searched Nandas residence at Girgaum Chowpatty and his warehouse in Byculla, following a tip-off.

He was arrested and remanded in Judicial Custody on Tuesday.

“These co-ordinated searches resulted in the recovery of several antiques and artifacts for which Nada had no legal documentation or registration as an antique dealer with the Archeological Survey of India,” a DRI official, who did not wish to be named, told to Hindustan Times.

The seized antiques include 6 large stone sculptures that appear to be stolen from various temples in eastern and southern India and belong to the 10th or 11th century.

“There has been an attempt made to legitimize them through registration with the archaeological survey and creation of fake procurement documents,” the officer said.

Nada is believed to be a prime player in the international art smuggling syndicate with widespread connections in the United States, Europe, and Hong Kong. The syndicate smuggled antiques out of India concealed inside furniture, handicrafts, and ready-made garment consignments. Nada then arranged auctions and subsequent sale in US and Hong Kong.

The officials also added that DRI is investigating international links of the racket, news media reported.