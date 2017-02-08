Modi conveyed concerns over Trump’s proposed H-1B visa bill

Phone conversation on January 24 included H-1B, China and Pakistan.

In his first conversation with the US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s concerns on the proposed changes in H-1B rules, The Indian Express reported.

Trump assured Modi that India’s views would be given consideration, the English daily reported.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi also discussed the issues related to the South China Sea and Pakistan-based terrorist outfits. Trump raised United States’ interest in making sure the freedom of navigation in international waters, some of which are currently claimed by China as its own.

The newspaper report added, “Modi raised the issue of cross-border terrorism as a challenge confronting India’s growth, and peace and security in the region.”

Narendra Modi was the fifth world leader Trump spoke to after coming to office. So far, only White House issued an official statement regarding this conversation that said, “The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the US and India in broad area such as the economy and defence.”

The Indian Express report said that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar also raised the H-1B issue during his visits to New York during the Trump transition process. Jaishankar also met the then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence and Newt Gingrich, who is one of Trump’s advisors now.