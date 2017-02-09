Indian American man charged for sending spam emails

Michael Persaud faces up to 20-year imprisonment, if convicted.

An Indian American man from Scottsdale has been charged with fraud for allegedly damaging several computer networks by sending over a million spam emails, IANS reported.

The 36-year-old Michael Persaud used ‘snowshoe spamming’ technique and used several multiple internet and domains to transmit spam emails over at least nine networks, the news agency quoted Federal Prosecutor Zachary T. Fardon.

Persaud sent the spam email to people in the US and abroad on behalf of sellers of various goods and services, charging a commission for each sale the spams produced, the indictment states.

He used false identities and fake documents to register the domains when the ISP’s cut him off for violating their conditions of service. Persaud was also accused of selling millions of email addresses illegally to others for spamming.

Persaud was arrested in January from Arizona and produced before Federal Judge Susan E. Cox in Chicago on Tuesday. He denied all the charges and was ordered released on his own recognizance.

Each count of wire fraud is punishable by statutory penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, Persaud will face a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory US Sentencing Guidelines.