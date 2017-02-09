Padma Lakshmi to be in Chennai on February 14

The Indian American celebrity is on a book-promotion tour in India

Padma Lakshmi, the well-known Indian American host of Top Chef, is in India for promoting her book Love, Loss and What We Ate: A Memoir.

The Emmy-nominated host of the reality TV show Top Chef will be speaking at MOP Vaishnav College in Nungamakkam, Chennai, around 11 a.m., on February 14th, her news media statement read. She would then attend the book event at Taj Coromandel 37, Tirumurthy Nagar, Nungambakkam, Chennai, at 6 p.m. Lakshmi is also scheduled for a brief conversation with The Hindu’s Editor, Mukund Padmanabhan at the Taj Coromandel.

The book was initially intended to be a guide to healthy eating; however, ended up being autobiographical due to continuous harking back to associated memories, The Hindu reported.

The book also mentions the horrible experiences she faced, the child sexual abuse and Endometriosis which remained untreated till her 30s. “You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control how you react to what happens to you,” she told the daily.