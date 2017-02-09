US Secretary of Defense calls his Indian counterpart

Emphasises on stronger US-India ties for global peace and security.

Secretary of Defense James “Jim” Mattis on Wednesday called Indian Minister of Defense Manohar Parrikar to emphasis on the bilateral relations between US and India.

In their first phone-conversation, Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defense cooperation made in recent years, Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a news media conference.

The Pentagon press secretary said that the US official underscored the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India’s role in advancing global peace and security.

“Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defense efforts to include the Defense Techonology and Trade Initiative,” the spokesperson added.

It is pertinent to mention that in December 2016 the then-US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter had visited India on Parrikar’s invitation. During that visit, the US designated India as its Major Defense Partner.