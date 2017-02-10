Indian American artist releases music album on traditional mantras, songs

Shakti Sutra by Sheela Bringi is an amalgamation of traditional chants with modern harmony

Indian American singer and multi-instrumentalist Sheela Bringi has launched her new album Shakti Sutra (New Earth Records). Bringi played harp, harmonium and bansuri (Indian bamboo flute).

The musical work, which released on 7th October, 2016, is Bringi’s exploration of the connections between her ancestral and actual homelands.

Shakti Sutra is a modern chant album created from Indian mantras and songs that have been sung in Indian Hindu families for generations.

Bringi’s rhythmic harp opens with ‘Ganesha Sharanam’ with vocals by Subhashish Mukhopadhay, Bringi’s Hindustani vocal teacher in Los Angeles and a disciple of the renowned Indian classical vocalist Pandit Manas Chakraborty. The track ‘Krishna Govinda’ features Bringi’s fellow chant artist and producer Dave Stringer.

Bringi produced and co-wrote the album in collaboration with Clinton Patterson, an African American producer from Atlanta.

“Mantras are often as much about the future as they are about the past,” Clinton Paterson said. “This is the first record where we’ve put electronics right alongside the table, harmonium, and violas. It’s a new sound for us, but who’s to say what the voice of God sound like?”