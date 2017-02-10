Indian American victims of hate crime attack

Saravanan Arunachalam is from Peyton, Colorado

In a horrific incident, an Indian American couple’s home in Peyton, Colorado was vandalized on Sunday, February 5, with nearly 40 eggs thrown at their house, dog feces smeared across the garage, nearly 50 hate messages and racial slurs, The Gazette reported.

No suspect have yet been identified, FBI Detective Greg Young told The Gazette on Monday and declined to give any further details about the case.

The homeowner was quoted by The Gazette’s news partner KKTV saying that the incident was frightening and he had no idea why his family was targeted.

The victim identified himself by first name, Saravanan; he said that the neighbors alerted him to Vandalism early Sunday morning.

About 10 percent of the messages left behind were racial slurs, Saravanan told KKTV.

According to The Gazette’s report, The El Paso County Sheriff’s office was called to the home on White Sands Court about 7.30 am.

The incidents of hate, harassment and intimidation have risen dramatically across the United States following Donald Trump’s election as US President.

Soon after the election result in November, an Indian American family living in Town and County, Missouri, found that the name of president-elect Trump scratched on their car.

A Report released by South Asian Americans Leading Together (SAALT) in January found that South Asians in the United States experienced a spike in hate violence and rhetoric during the presidential election similar to the levels seen the year following the September 11, 2001, attacks.