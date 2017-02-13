Indian student shot dead in US

Mamidala Vamshi Reddy was killed for money and car, police suspects

A 27-year-old man from Telangana’s Warangal district was shot dead by an unidentified assailant at Milpitas in Santa Clara county of California on Saturday evening, the Indian Express reported.

According to reports, Vamshi Reddy was found dead with bullet injuries near the garage of his apartment at Milpitas and the police suspect that a person might have shot him dead to rob him of money and car.

The Bachelor in Technology graduate from Vatsalya Engineering College at Bhongir, near Hyderabad, had gone to US in September 2015. Reddy got enrolled in the MS in computer science program. After completing the course from a private university in the Silicon Valley he was engaged in part-time work and was searching for full-time employment in the US.

Reddy’s father, Mamidala Mohan Reddy, told the New Indian Express: “He spoke to me two days ago. He was very worried about his future as the new government in the US is imposing restrictions on the hiring of foreign nationals in the IT sector. I asked him not to worry about getting a job and asked him to come back to India. But he was gone within two days.”

Inconsolable father told PTI, “His friends told me that Reddy was shot dead by a carjacker who was trying to take away car of a woman at gun point in the parking garage of the apartment.”

He also urged the government to bring back Reddy’s body at the earliest.