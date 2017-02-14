H-1B visas benefit US companies, said Navtej Sarna

Ambassador Sarna asserted that H-1B visas to Indian companies have propelled employment in the US

India’s envoy in Washington Navtej Sarna on Monday told CNN that H-1B visas have in fact created jobs in the United States.

“The H-1B scheme has been crucial in making US companies competitive globally in increasing their client base, in increasing their innovation. And it is the Indian tech industry, which has actually been creating jobs here,” Sarna said.

H-1B visas allow skilled foreigners to work in the United States. Sarna said that if President Trump succeeds in slashing H-1B visas, it would be detrimental to the business interests of both the countries.

“There are reports and analysis by very respected houses, which say that over 400,000 jobs have been directly and indirectly supported in the US,” he added.

Sarna said: “Out of every 100 H-1B visas have resulted in support to a 183 jobs in the US… This is very important because, you know, the US companies – nine out of the 15 top tech companies in India are American companies.”

Sarna told CNN that the Indian technology companies have invested about two billion dollars in the US, over the span of four years.

“This is a relationship which is symbiotic and which has a potential of becoming even stronger for both countries,” he added.