Hina Trivedi attends Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2017

Trivedi heads Indo-US Lions Club, Chicago

Indian American community leader Hina Trivedi attended the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2017 in Bengaluru, India. The event was from January 7 – 9.

Trivedi highlighted several issues related to Non Resident Indians in general and specifically about Indians living in the US.

Trivedi met External Affairs Minister VK Singh and other dignitaries including MJ Akbar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Hanan Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Takam Pario.

She urged for efforts to spread more awareness among second and third generation Indian Americans through social-economic and other prospective programs so they can build stronger ties between US and India.

Trivedi said in a statement that she got a personal invitation from Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar to participate in the Pravasi Haryana Divas 2017, too; it was held at Guru Gram. Other events that the leader attended included Vibrant Gujarat 2017 (January 10th to 13th, Gujarat) and the Republic Day Parade (January 26th, New Delhi).

Tirvedi visited External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at the minister’s residence and greeted her for speedy and healthy recovery. During her India tour, she visited several villages of Rajastan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana with a mission to spread awareness about Swatcch Bharat Abhiyaan; and distributed food and clothes among children.

Trivedi was accompanied by Deepak Nayak, Niray Parekh, Satish Patel, Pinky Rana, Shaitan Nayak, Vikas Ji, Haresh Mehta and Dipak Jaitly.