Indian American named Legislator of the Year by AMVETS

State Rep. Niraj Antani is the first state-elected Indian American Republican in Ohio

Indian American Niraj Antani, representative of the 42nd district of the Ohio House of Representatives, has received the 2016 Legislator of the Year award by the American Veterans (AMVETS) Department of Ohio.

The 26-year-old republican accepted the award on Saturday, February 11th in Columbus.

“I am very thankful to AMVETS for this award, but I am more thankful for all the veterans they serve who protected our nation while in the military,” Antani said. “I will continue to fight for our veterans at the Statehouse. The post 9/11 veteran unemployment rate in Ohio is abysmal. Our veterans deserve better when they return home, and I will fight for them.”

AMVETS is a national volunteer-led organization that serves the needs of American veterans, as well as active military members, along with a long-standing tradition of community service initiatives.

Recipients of the AMVETS Legislator of the Year Award are chosen for their outstanding support and work on behalf of veterans.

Antani is the youngest current representatives of the state House of Representatives, one of the youngest in Ohio, and the first representative born in the 1990s. After Representative Terry Blair unexpectedly died after winning the 2014 primary election, the Montgomery County choose Antani to replace Blair on the ballot.

Antani is also the second Indian American state elected official in the Ohio history, and the first Indian American Republican.

