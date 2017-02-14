Indian Americans offer food, shelter to Oroville Dam evacuees

Sikh Temples near Yuba City can accommodate at least 50 people

Several Sikh temples have come forward to offer meals and shelter to the evacuees of Yuba City and areas in Sutton County. The local authorities ordered emergency evacuation on Sunday after the California Department of Water Resources noticed some damage in the Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway.

The area consists of a sizable number of Indian Americans. Out of these, some 13 percent are believed to trace ancestry from Punjab, a northern state in India.

The Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted that people could take shelter in the Sikh temples situated around the area. He said that he is told that they have arrangements for meals too.

Sikh Temples in Sacramento region are open for people evacuated around #OrovilleDam. Am told they have food ready & all in need are welcome. pic.twitter.com/Vz2jYEte2w — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) February 13, 2017

Dr. Gurtej Singh Cheema, a physician and a local Sikh activist has told that they are prepared to help the resident evacuating the Yuva County area.

“We’re well prepared,” Dr. Gurtej S. Cheema of Sacramento’s Capital Sikh Center told the Huffington Post. The gurdwara is one of the closest for residents leaving Yuba City. “We have meals, shelter. We can accommodate at least 50 people here.”

At the time of reporting, Cheema mentioned to the Huffington Post that they have already received three families and several more have called to apprise of their arrival.

“We have three families over here right now, and we’re expecting at least 10 more [to spend the night],” Cheema added. Overall, he said the temple had received 30 calls from individuals saying they were on their way, fighting gridlocked traffic in the area.

“We’re glad we can help and are available,” he added.

Yuba City’s first Sikh temple was built in 1969, though the community’s roots in the area date back to decades earlier, The Huffington Post reported. In November, Yuba City was home to the biggest Sikh event outside India, according to The Sacramento Bee.