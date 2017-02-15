Justin Bieber to promote ‘Purpose’, in India

Bieber will perform live on May 10 in Mumbai’s D Y Patil Stadium

International pop sensation Justin Bieber has confirmed his maiden trip to India to promote his album Purpose.

The Grammy award winner will perform in a charity concert at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The show is a part of the Purpose World Tour 2017 and the Asia leg of the tour includes Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The India event is being management by White Fox, India. Talking to the news media the White Fox’s director Arjun Jain confirmed the event.

“Justin Bieber is the biggest artist of our time and attracts a universal fan base across all ages. This tour is one of the most successful in the world at the moment and will further enhance India’s current cultural repertoire. Justin Bieber will be bringing an extraordinarily epic show propelled by state of the art production and of a magnitude that the country has not witnessed in recent times,” said Jain, ANI reported.

He dismissed all the rumors claiming Shailendra Singh, who organizes Sunburn Festival, is brining Bieber’s concert to India on May 19.

“We are the sole promoter of the Purpose Tour in India and after 6 months of negotiation we have finally closed the India leg of the tour. We are expecting a full house on May 10 with one of the biggest arena tours witnessed in recent times,” Jain said.

The organizers would reach out one of the Khans of Bollywood or the Ambani family to host a grand welcome part for Beiber and the pop star is “excited about doing the typical touristy things” during his planned week-long stay, the Hindustan Times reported.

Bieber is expected to perform for about two hours and sing his famous hits like Where Are U Now, Boyfriend,Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby, Purpose and Encore.

The tickets for the show will go on sale from February 22, and will cost Rs. 4,000/- [$ 60] upwards. Tickets can be preregistered at BookMyShow website or app.

