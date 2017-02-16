Sundar Pichai responds to 7-year-old’s job application

Suggests to work hard, follow her dream and finish school

A 7-year-old Chloe Bridgewater from Hereford, UK wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai asking for a job and was delighted to receive a personal response.

Her father, Andy Bridgewater, shared Pichai’s letter in a LinkedIn post, which is now going viral.

“After seeing images of Google offices with their bean bags, go-karts and slides my 7-year-old decided to write to Google to see if they would give her a job,” Bridgewater writes on LinkedIn.

In the letter, which was addressed to “google boss”, Chloe discusses her own qualifications and explained why she believes she would be a good fit for the company.

“I can sit on bean bags and go down slides and ride go carts in a job in google. I like computers too and have a tablet I play games on,” little Bridgewater’s letter read.

“My teachers tell my mum and dad that I am very good in class and am good at my spelling, reading, and my sums,” she added.

Bridgewater concluded: “Thank you for reading my letter. I have only ever sent one other and that was to Father Christmas.”

In response, Pichai wrote a personal, motivational letter to the little applicant. Pichai encouraged her to work hard and apply after she finishes her school.

“I think if you keep working hard and following your dreams, you can accomplish everything you set your mind to – from working at Google to swimming in the Olympics. I look forward to receiving your job application when you are finished with school,” Pichai wrote.

According to a Daily Mail report, Andy Bridgewater said that after receiving Google CEO’s letter, his daughter is now even more eager to do well at school and chase her dreams.

Read 7-year-old’s letter and Pichai’s reply: