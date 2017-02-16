Trump is India’s friend: Raj Shah

Shah works for the Trump administration

Indian American Raj Shah, who serves as the deputy communications director at the White House said that Trump is a friend of India and Indian Americans, PTI reported.

“I think this President has had a pretty notable outreach to the Indian American community, both during the campaign and afterwards,” Shah told PTI.

The 32-year-old Shah said that as president and as presidential candidate Donald Trump went an extra mile to attract Indian Americans to the Republican Party and “it worked”.

Shah said that Trump appointed Indian American Nikki Haley as the US envoy to the United Nations; and his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi clearly indicates that the US President recognizes US-India relationship and contribution of Indian Americans.

Shah, whose parents migrated to US from India, was the head of the Opposition Research in the Republican National Committee and played a key role during formulating the party’s anti-Clinton campaign during the days ahead of the election.

He headed a team of experts who did extensive research on campaign rhetoric that can be used against Hillary Clinton.

“I think that we have seen from his predecessor Obama a lot of words and lip service. I do not know if agenda always worked out for Indian-Americans and for all Americans. I think this is in part why this president was elected. I think his performance in the next few years is going to demonstrate that his words and promises coming true,” Shah told PTI.

Both India and Indian Americans have their best friend inside the White House, Shah said.

“I think there will be a strong relationship between India and the US under the Trump administration –one that is built on mutual respect,” he added.