US, India underscore firmer relations

External Affairs Minster Swaraj and Secretary of State Tillerson talk over phone

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to her US counterpart, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday. The two agreed to further expand and deepen US-India strategic partnership.

“The External Affairs Minister and Secretary Tillerson resolved to work together closely to further expand and deepen the multi-faceted strategic partnership between India and the US,” Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement to the news media.

“They emphasized that close and strong relations between India and the US were not only in mutual interest but also had regional and global significance. In this context, they agreed to intensify cooperation in various sectors, including defense and security, energy, and economy,” the statement read.

“They also agreed to follow-up the firm resolve expressed by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump to cooperate closely in the global fight against terrorism,” it added.

This was Sushma Swaraj’s first telephonic conversation with the newly appointed US Secretary of State and the third high level conversation between US and India.

Earlier, President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Secretary James Mattis spoke to Defense Minister Manohar Parikkar.

Social Media Updates:

I spoke to the newly appointed US Secretary of State Mr.Rex Tillerson this evening. https://t.co/sgPNF2KRjJ — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 15, 2017