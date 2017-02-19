Trump praises Nikki Haley’s UN job performance

Speaking in her home state, he says the former SC governor is doing a “spectacular job.”

President Donald Trump has praised the performance of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, saying that the former South Carolina governor is doing a “spectacular job.”

The president was addressing Boeing workers at a company production facility in North Charleston, in South Carolina, on Friday.

“I want to … thank your former Governor Nikki Haley who is doing an awfully good job for us,” he said. “She’s representing America very well as our ambassador to the United Nations. She is doing a spectacular job. It’s early but she has just been really great.”

Haley served as the governor of South Carolina for two terms until she was tapped to lead the US delegation to the UN earlier this year. She was one of the first Trump nominees to be confirmed by the Senate and was sworn in on January 25.

Trump’s roughly 15-minute speech was tinged with economic nationalism, which catapulted into the presidency. During the visit, the president was also given a tour of the Boeing production facility.