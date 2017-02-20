Indian Americans promoting cow sanctuary for peace

Arizona-based Goshala has saved seven cows from being slaughtered

Indian American community in the Arizona state has started a Goshala cow sanctuary that protects cows from slaughter as part of efforts to promote peace and also intends to educate people about how saving cows promotes a sustainable ecosystem and currently , an Arizona-based news paper reported.

“We believe that kindness to animals leads to kindness to humans and hence a peaceful world,” said president of Goshala, Naken Koka, Casa Grande Dispatch newspaper reported.

At Goshala, the cows are respected, honored and adored. Protecting them promotes peace and good health, Koka said.

“We spread the message of how important it is to protect cows and educate people on how protecting them builds a sustainable ecosystem for future generations. I want to preserve the earth for my daughter and future generations,” he told Casa Grande Dispatch.

The organization was started in a quiet corner of San Tan Valley with one Black Jersey cow named Laila in 2010.

“Her owner was moving and planned to have her slaughtered, but he offered her for sale on Craigslist to see if he could sell her,” said Prayag Narayn Misra, a Goshala founder and volunteer. “We raised the money and purchased her.”

The Goshala now has seven cows, which are all former dairy cows that have been saved from slaughter. Some, including Laila, have had calves while housed at Goshala.

The organization allows anyone to enroll in the cow support programs and much of the financial support comes from the Indian American Community.

Some animal activists are also involved with the Goshala and the organizations monthly upkeep programs range from $31 to $51 per month.

The milk from the Goshala is used for deity worship at temple. The organization also maintains a bull training project so that the animals may be used to plow fields, to farm organic vegetables.

Goshala cows often travel into the community, making appearances at festivals and community events. The organization and its cows plans to attend the Festival of Colors event from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. on March 19 in Kiwanis Park in Tempe, 6111 S. All America Way.

“The organization promotes a vegetarian lifestyle and frequently serves meatless meals to homeless shelters and the poor. They also hold cooking demonstrations to teach others how to make food with love and compassion,” Koka said.