Microsoft, Flipkart announce tie-up

CEO Satya Nadella is on a tour in Bengaluru, India

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday announced a tie-up with Indian e-commerce website Flipkart, The Financial Express reported. Nadella is on a maiden visit to Bengaluru, touted as India’s Silicon Valley.

Both Nadella and Flipkart’s CEO Binny Bansal made joint statement that the companies are teaming up to be partners on the cloud.

According to the new deal, Microsoft Azure will be the exclusive public platform for Flipkart.

“At Microsoft, we aim to empower every Indian and every Indian organization with technology and key to this is forging strategic partnerships with innovative companies like Flipkart,” Nadella said, the English daily reported.

Speaking at the AI experience event in Bengaluru, Nadella continued: “Combining Microsoft’s cloud platform and AI capabilities with Flipkart’s existing services and data assets, will enable Flipkart to accelerate its digital transformation in e-commerce and deliver new customer experiences.”

The Microsoft CEO emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence and machine learning when it comes to transforming businesses. Bansal, on the other hand highlighted how such technologies can be used by Flipkart.

“Flipkart has always been committed to its vision of transforming commerce in India through technology. Given Microsoft’s strong reputation in cloud computing, coupled with scale and reliability, this partnership allows us to leverage our combined strength and knowledge of technology, e-commerce and markets to make online shopping more relevant and enriching for customers,” Bansal said.

The two companies expect that Microsoft’s expertise in cloud computing and its sheer scale will help the growth of Flipkart. Also, Microsoft Azure will provide an additional layer of advanced cloud technology and analytics to the e-commerce platform’s current data centers.