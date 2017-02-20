Strained US-China relations push India for regional balance

Trump administration has considered India an ally, so far

India is looking for a bigger role in Asia in the wake of stressed US-China relations under the current US leadership.

India’s foreign secretary S Jaishankar is on an official tour in Sri Lanka. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit China and Bangladesh, following Sri Lanka. In the next few months, representatives from several nations are visiting India.

Vietnam’s foreign minister Pham Binh Minh and vice-president will visit India in the coming weeks, as part of the new diplomatic mission. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Trunbull are also expected to visit India this year. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s much anticipated visit to India is likely to take place in April, the Times of India reported.

Since Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration, US has taken a stricter stance on China. China, on its part, has threatened “to take the gloves off” if President Trump continues to provoke over Taiwan. China has warned that the “one-China policy” is not up for negotiation. Thrusting US’s position, Trump moved out from Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.

“The Philippines is arguably the closest US ally in the ASEAN region. Vietnam feels particularly let down with the death of TPP, having banked on it’s as a political signal,” said Philippine’s defense secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Times of India reported.

The news report said that Vietnam is keen to get a better sense of how the US wants to play in the South China Sea region. And, that this would be the main topic of discussion between the Indian and Vietnamese leaders.

The Asean countries will expect India, which appears to be on the right side of the Trump administration, to give an interesting insight into Washington, the news report added.