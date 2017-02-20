Trump’s revised travel ban to retain seven countries

But, existing visa holders, green-card holders, and travelers with dual citizenship of US and any of the seven countries are exempt

US President Donald Trump (Courtesy of the White House)

President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban will continue to list the seven Muslim-majority countries. However, US visa holders and green-card holders from these countries, and dual citizens of the US and any of those counties are exempt. In addition, the US authorities will not single out Syrian refugees, the Chicago Tribune reported.

As per the news report, a senior administration official requesting anonymity has told that the travel ban would continue to target Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya. The revised executive order will impact travelers from these seven countries only, the report said.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that the draft is circulating. And, the final version would be released soon, the report added.

Trump singed an executive order on January 27 to ban travelers from select countries. The order was implemented immediately and it triggered chaos at airports around the world. Several travelers were stopped from boarding, while others were denied entry on arrival at the US airports. There were reports that the US authorities also cancelled visas of several travelers. Several Indian American lawmakers, community leaders and immigrants opposed the ban; and pledged support to fight the “un-american” travel ban.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco blocked the travel ban, earlier this month. But Trump administration announced that it would continue the fight in a higher court. However, on February 16 the administration requested the Court to “hold its consideration of the case until the President issues the new Order.” In other words, Trump offered to revise his executive order on the travel ban.

The revised executive order is expected anytime this week.